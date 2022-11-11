City boss under fire — again
UDM wants disciplinary board to probe host of misconduct allegations against Nqwazi
By Andisa Bonani - 11 November 2022
Gunning for city manager Noxolo Nqwazi again, the UDM has hit her with more than a dozen misconduct allegations starting from when she was appointed in March.
Details of the allegations are contained in a letter by the UDM’s regional spokesperson, Yongama Zigebe, that was tabled with a report by mayor Retief Odendaal at Tuesday’s marathon council meeting...
