'Taxpayers' money must never be used to clandestinely fund the ANC': EFF on ANC 'selling spots' at conference

The EFF has weighed in on reports the ANC is planning to charge media houses covering the party's elective conference next month.
Kgothatso Madisa reported for TimesLIVE the cash-strapped party was trying to raise funds through the move and will visit media houses to inform them of the decision.
The EFF responded to the reports, urging the SABC not to pay.
“All entities of the SABC, be it broadcast, radio or print media, must not pay a single cent to attend and cover the ANC conference. Their financial demands to cover their elective conference must be categorised as greed and as tantamount to censorship, particularly for media houses which will not afford to buy space at the conference venue,” it said.
The party warned “taxpayers' money through the SABC must never be used to clandestinely fund the ANC” and said it would monitor the situation.
Explaining how the buying of spaces will work, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said those who require larger spaces and better facilities would be charged more than those with minimal needs.
“We are going to be visiting media houses to talk to advertising divisions and those who deal with marketing. We are trying to say, let us meet each other halfway to make it work for yourselves and for the ANC so that those that come from community media organisations are not excluded. We want everyone to be accommodated to cover the conference,” Mabe said.
He said conference delegates paid to be part of it, and so should the media.
Speaking to SABC News' The Full View, Mabe said the reports were a “pure misrepresentation of facts” and denied the party would ask the media to pay to cover the conference.
“We said to the media, we are going to visit media houses to discuss media packages. If a media house, say the SABC, needs additional resources from what we have provided, given our own budgets and other constraints, they will have to make do for themselves. We are saying this so we are able to regulate our space and what goes in there.”
He added it was worth engaging on the idea of media houses paying to cover events, but it needed to be “phased in” and done properly.
'Taxpayers' money must never be used to clandestinely fund the ANC': EFF on ANC 'selling spots' at conference
Image: Freddy Mavunda
