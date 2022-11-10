Rufane Donkin hits high note
Teacher composes Gelvandale school’s first anthem — 56 years after it opened
By Roslyn Baatjies - 10 November 2022
Despite being in existence for more than half a century, Rufane Donkin Primary School has never had a school anthem.
But now, 56 years on, pupils from the Gelvandale school will be able to belt out with pride the lyrics of their new song and hope for the future. ..
