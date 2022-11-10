Rising from ashes
Thanks to Gift of the Givers and Exxaro, Paterson High School receives R4m donation to rebuild classroom block destroyed by fire
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 10 November 2022
As Paterson High School gears up for its centenary celebration in 2025, it has received an early multimillion-rand gift from humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers.
Among the school’s rollout plans for events leading up to its 100th anniversary, was to garner funds to renovate a building that was gutted by a mysterious fire in 2015, rendering all seven classrooms in it unsafe. ..
