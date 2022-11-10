REVIEW | Why the All Blacks remain the force they are
By John Harvey - 10 November 2022
The New Zealand All Blacks registered their 33rd consecutive victory against Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
That record stretches back to 1953, and the weekend’s 55-23 drubbing was the most points ever put up by the All Blacks against a Welsh team...
REVIEW | Why the All Blacks remain the force they are
The New Zealand All Blacks registered their 33rd consecutive victory against Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
That record stretches back to 1953, and the weekend’s 55-23 drubbing was the most points ever put up by the All Blacks against a Welsh team...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics