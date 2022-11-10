×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

REVIEW | Why the All Blacks remain the force they are

By John Harvey - 10 November 2022

The New Zealand All Blacks registered their 33rd consecutive victory against Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.

That record stretches back to 1953, and the weekend’s 55-23 drubbing was the most points ever put up by the All Blacks against a Welsh team...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read