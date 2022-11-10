The 34-year-old single parent said: “I have two children I am looking after myself and it's hectic.
Public service workers march for higher wages
Workers demand a 6.5% increase
Public Servants Association (PSA) members marching to the National Treasury in Pretoria on Thursday say they are struggling and the government's 3% salary increase is insufficient to meet the rising cost of living.
The PSA, which has about 235,000 members, is on a one-day stayaway demanding a 6.5% increase, down from its original demand of 10%.
After a deadlock in negotiations, the government imposed a 3% increase and extended a R1,000 monthly gratuity until the end of March next year.
Marcher Mpari Maloka said: “The 3% is nothing; when it comes in it's only R200, then they deduct tax and you are left with R100 or R50. Food and transport is expensive, everything is expensive. We need 10%. The 3% is equal to fish oil.”
Thembi Sibeko said: “We can't afford our children's school fees and stationery and transport. We have to buy uniforms and there are also other expenses at home. Petrol is expensive. We can't even afford to buy enough food any more. This 3% is a big insult.”
Khanyisa Malgas said her salary is not enough to cover her basic needs.
The 34-year-old single parent said: “I have two children I am looking after myself and it's hectic.
“I am struggling to go to work [transport costs] and provide lunch boxes. I can't even treat the children. I don't recall the last time we went for a holiday. Even to celebrate birthdays, you only buy cake and that's it.
“What we are earning is not enough so we take out loans. I have three loans I am paying back. What's the point of coming to work if you can't cover the basic cost of living?”
Salome Maroga said the 3% increase “is too little because everything has gone up”.
“Every month I find myself struggling to pay for petrol,” she said.
Treasury said in the 2022 medium-term budget policy statement that over the past 15 years the wage bill had grown because of above-inflation wage increases. With slow economic growth, the wage bill began crowding out spending in critical areas, including service delivery. Compensation costs account for 31.4% of expenditure in 2022/2023.
“Under the current fiscal position of government, this is a generous offer,” employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi and finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in a joint statement last month.
“The wage bill has grown faster than economic growth over many years. Despite this, we have continued to ensure that public servants are reasonably cushioned against the rising cost of living without crowding out social expenditure. It is a difficult balancing act.”
