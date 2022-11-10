Police and community leaders meet to discuss KwaNobuhle mass shootings
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 10 November 2022
Five men alleged to be behind the mass killings in KwaNobuhle, which saw nine people mowed down in one day, abandoned their bids for bail on Wednesday.
At the same time, some of the city’s top police officials met behind closed doors to discuss the escalating crime in the area...
Police and community leaders meet to discuss KwaNobuhle mass shootings
Five men alleged to be behind the mass killings in KwaNobuhle, which saw nine people mowed down in one day, abandoned their bids for bail on Wednesday.
At the same time, some of the city’s top police officials met behind closed doors to discuss the escalating crime in the area...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics