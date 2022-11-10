Picture of homeless man bags Durban photographer accolade

Rajcomar told TimesLIVE she was moved by an elderly homeless man she spotted in a park and decided to capture him.
A powerful picture of a homeless man has bagged a Durban photographer a prestigious award.
Karishma Rajcomar, a Durban University of Technology honours graduate, was among thousands of entrants in the Canon Picture Perfect awards.
It was run in conjunction with a seven-part reality series, The Perfect Picture, on SABC1, in which celebrities with a passion for photography compete against each for the perfect shot.
The Westville mother entered her Stare in Agony portrait, which secured her the accolade and photographic equipment.
“I have always been a loyal supporter of Canon, and when I saw the Perfect Picture competition on SABC 1 I knew I had to enter in hope of having my work shared with the rest of the world. I knew it was not going to be easy to win but I was determined to give my best and submitted an image that has always been close to my heart.
“We were only allowed one submission so I knew I had to make sure my image was meticulous to even be considered for selection.”
Rajcomar told TimesLIVE she was moved by an elderly homeless man she spotted in a park and decided to capture him.
“I first met my subject at a park and he seemed to be in extreme agony. Many people passed him by and ignored him but I just had to stop and check if he was OK. I chatted with him for a while and learnt that he was homeless and not too well, but despite his hardships, he remained confident that better days would come his way.
“Though he looked so fragile and weak something about him seemed so powerful and strong and this is why I decided to ask him if I could capture an image of him, which he agreed to.
“I love powerful images that tell a story and I was happy with the outcome of my image as I felt I captured the essence of that moment perfectly.”
Her love for photography developed when she was a child.
“When I was little I used to accompany my dad to his photographic studio and dark room to watch and help him develop his photos.
“That’s where my love for photography began. I have always been creative and curious about capturing magical images. I got more serious about photography in 1999 while studying at university and doing part-time photo shoots.
“My enthusiasm for photography grew much more after the birth of my little girl in 2010, who I think was the most photographed baby in the entire world. Photography allows me to freeze priceless moments, which we can remember and treasure forever.”
