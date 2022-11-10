×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Lorraine Primary blazes trail with off-road cycling circuit

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 10 November 2022

Lorraine Primary School is punching above its weight in the junior competitive off-road cycling circuit as it rallies to become the first known school in the Eastern Cape to build a dedicated mountain bike trail on its premises.

Since July, pupils have been getting a taste of the home-grown trail incorporating a pump track — the first in a four-phase project to construct the unique trail on school grounds...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read