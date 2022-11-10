Lorraine Primary blazes trail with off-road cycling circuit
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 10 November 2022
Lorraine Primary School is punching above its weight in the junior competitive off-road cycling circuit as it rallies to become the first known school in the Eastern Cape to build a dedicated mountain bike trail on its premises.
Since July, pupils have been getting a taste of the home-grown trail incorporating a pump track — the first in a four-phase project to construct the unique trail on school grounds...
Lorraine Primary blazes trail with off-road cycling circuit
