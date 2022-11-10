Little subantarctic voyagers speeding home after SA adventure
Pair of juvenile seals riding Agulhas current to happy hunting grounds in icy south
By Guy Rogers - 10 November 2022
Two juvenile subantarctic fur seals were dropped into the Agulhas current south of Gqeberha earlier this week and with a bit of luck, by now they could be a quarter of the way home.
Dr Greg Hofmeyr, marine biologist and seal specialist at Bayworld where the pair have been rehabilitated for the past three months, said on Thursday though the seals were still yearlings, they should back in their home range in the Southern Ocean in three weeks to a month...
