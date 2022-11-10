×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kouga goes hi-tech in finding water leaks

Detection vehicle with acoustic listening device launched through partnership with German municipality

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 10 November 2022

Sweeping Kouga’s water pipes with an acoustic listening device to detect “invisible” leaks has prevented the loss of about 420,000 litres of water a day since September.

The Aqua AM300 Measuring Device — an acoustic listening device — is just one element of the leak detection vehicle that was officially launched by the  Kouga municipality in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read