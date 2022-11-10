‘I haven’t been able to forgive myself’ — Prince Kaybee on disappointing mom over viral nude pic

Prince Kaybee's memory of his own experience was triggered on Wednesday after an explicit video of the speaker of the legislature in the Free State, Zanele Sifuba, was leaked on social media.
Music producer and DJ Prince relived the moment when he was the talk of the town after a photo showing his genitals was maliciously splashed on social media.
While Twitter was in a frenzy on Wednesday he took to his Twitter timeline to reveal that he disappointed his mother and has never been able to get over that.
“When I look at the Zanele Sifuba unfortunate incident I remember being on the phone with my mother for over an hour after my d**k was doing rounds. Had never heard her so disappointed. She cried throughout the call and I haven’t been able to forgive myself.”
Speaking from experience he shared what was about to unfold for the speaker now that the video has gone viral on Twitter.
“In all the trauma Mama Zanele is going to endure right now, her shame, guilt and disgust for herself will first be inspired by her kids, close relatives and other members of her family because I’m certain those are the people she’s gonna have a tough time facing.”
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee
The DJ took to his timeline last year saying he believed people had “cancelled” him after the picture went viral on social media.
“Some people have cancelled me since that d**k pic so I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection. No matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack.”
DJ Hazel Mahazard, who was Prince Kaybee's alleged mistress, shared screenshots on social media of a conversation between her and the DJ, leaking his nude picture. This opened a can of worms by revealing he had been cheating on his girlfriend, radio presenter Zola Ayabulela, who was carrying their child at the time.
Prince Kaybee eventually responded, saying: “I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart.”
