Four politicians that have caused a stir with 'leaked nudes'

Malusi Gigaba
In 2018, former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba was the subject of a leaked sex video.
The video was shared online and made it onto the world's biggest porn site, PornHub.
Apologising for it, Gigaba said the video was meant for his wife’s eyes only.
“This video has been at the centre of a number of blackmail and extortion attempts, dating back to the period immediately after my appointment as minister of finance on March 31 2017, all of which I have steadfastly refused to entertain,” he said on Twitter.
Xolile Ndevu
Inkhosi Xolile Ndevu, a member of the National House of Traditional Leaders, found himself in a similar predicament in 2021 when his wife appeared naked during a virtual meeting.
At the time he was discussing initiate deaths in the Eastern Cape during a co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio meeting.
“Inkhosi, people behind you are not properly dressed. We are seeing everything. Yhooo! Please, Inkosi, did you tell them you are in a meeting? It is very disturbing what we are seeing,” committee chairperson Faith Muthambi said at the time.
Christopher Mulaudzi
In June 2020, public works and infrastructure official Christopher Mulaudzi issued an apology after appearing topless during an online meeting.
Mulaudzi attended a virtual parliamentary public works portfolio committee meeting while topless in bed. Footage from the meeting was shared on social media.
“Though the hearing was open to the public and of immense public interest, it was unprofessional of me to join the proceedings from the privacy of my bedroom,” he said.
“I was totally unaware the video was on and was convinced I had taken the necessary precautions to deactivate it.”
ANC speaker of the Free State provincial legislature Zanele Sifuba's explicit sex video is one of several involving politicians and public figures that have been leaked on social media.
This week, Sifuba topped social media's trending list after her sex tape, reportedly recorded via a video call, was leaked on the internet.
Unverified social media posts claimed the video was leaked after Sifuba refused to pay a bribe to keep it secret.
The ANC parliamentary caucus in the Free State on Wednesday issued a statement saying it had been briefed by Sifuba. It discouraged the continued circulation of any material related to the issue.
“Cde Sifuba has henceforth indicated to have opened a civil claim and as a result advises all to respect her decision in dealing with this matter. The ANC caucus wishes to state that it has full confidence in Cde Zanele and supports her in what seems to be an attack to her integrity. We wish Cde Zanele strength, wisdom and courage to carry out her responsibilities,” said ANC chief whip Thabo Meeko.
Nigeria’s consulate condemns video
The consulate general of Nigeria based in Johannesburg said it has noted threports purporting the involvement of a Nigeria national in the leaked video.
It said the circulation of the video was a blatant disregard of Sifuba's privacy.
“The mission unequivocally condemns and distances all law-abiding Nigerians from the egregious and reprehensible violation of Sifuba’s privacy by anyone, whether Nigerian or not.
“We note that the alleged act is a flagrant violation of South Africa’s legislation on combating gender-based violence (GBV) and cyber abuse, and join all well-meaning members of the public to empathise with Sifuba and her family over the regrettable incident.”
The consulate said the unsubstantiated allegations that the perpetrator was Nigerian would likely put the lives and property of law-abiding Nigerians in South Africa in danger.
