News

Former head of crimes unit asks for her shoplifting charge to be dropped

10 November 2022
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
BEHIND BARS: The theft trial of former head of the specialised commercial crimes unit in the North West Jeanette Neveling was postponed until next year for a decision on her application for a discharge. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The theft trial of the former head of the specialised commercial crimes unit in the North West, Jeanette Neveling, 54, was on Wednesday postponed until February 8 for a decision on her application to have the case dismissed.

Neveling was arrested on February 16  last year for alleged shoplifting at The Crossing shopping mall in Mmabatho. She allegedly stole clothing and food items valued at about R3,000.

A police captain who took Neveling’s statement after her arrest testified on Wednesday.

After the state closed its case, the defence made an application in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, urging the court to dismiss the case as it believed there was no evidence on which the court may draw her to the charges.

“Should the court dismiss this application, advocate Neveling will take the stand to testify before the outcome of the trial is pronounced upon by the magistrate.

“Before the start of the trial, two of her representations to the office of the national director of public prosecutions as well as the director of public prosecutions in North West to have the matter dismissed were rejected,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Two of the state witnesses who are employees of the retail store where the alleged crime happened testified in the Molopo magistrate’s court

Neveling resigned and ceased being an NPA employee from October 30 2021.

TimesLIVE

