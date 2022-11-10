The EFF has refuted a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) letter to party leader Julius Malema for comments he allegedly made during the EFF's provincial people’s assembly in the Western Cape.
The SAHRC said it received various complaints about Malema's sentiments, as well as posters and banners displayed at the October 16 gathering.
The commission referenced several comments the EFF leader was quoted as saying, including: “The EFF must be known that it is not a playground for racists, that any racists that play next to the EFF and threaten and beat up the membership and the leadership of the EFF, that is the application to meet your maker with immediate effect.”
The SAHRC said: “Certain parts of Mr Malema’s speech and some of the posters/banners displayed at the event ... individually and collectively constitute incitement of violence, hate speech and possibly other transgressions of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.
“If Malema and the EFF do not, within 10 days hereof, appropriately retract and apologise for the prima facie unlawful statements in question and give appropriate undertakings to desist from further promotion of hatred and violence on any ground, the commission will proceed to the Equality Court for appropriate interim interdictory relief.”
EFF lashes out at SAHRC for statement on Malema's 'hateful' comments
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
The EFF refuted the commission's claims, saying it incorrectly and ignorantly labelled Malema's comments as incitement to violence and hate speech. It said this demonstrated a failure to appreciate political commentary in its metaphorical, literary and historical sense.
“The EFF categorises them as part of the nefarious attempts to erase the truth of our liberation history and an attempt to limit free speech,” due to its poor comprehension and misinterpretation of political speech, it said.
Malema’s statements were taken out of context, it added, referring to the works of Frantz Fanon, among others, to defend them.
“It must be noted that the Human Rights Commission concluded their investigation and reached findings that we must either retract or apologise within 10 days without affording the EFF an opportunity to present its side of the story.
“Laws of natural justice demand that institutions like the commission must hear both sides before making a determination. We will therefore not meet the 10-day deadline ... or apologise until we are listened to by a neutral body.”
