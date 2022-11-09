×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sterkstroom residents suffer due to long-term electricity outages

Premium
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 09 November 2022

Ongoing electricity outages are causing havoc in the small town of Sterkstroom in the Chris Hani district, forcing a recently opened business to temporarily close shop, while sickly elderly residents suffer in the dark and families lose tonnes of food.

The town has been without electricity for nearly 20 days due to damaged transformers. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read