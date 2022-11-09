A 33-year-old man, originally from Pretoria, has been arrested in Queensland, Australia, for allegedly murdering his son.
South African man linked to torture, murder of 7-month-old boy in Australia
A 33-year-old man, originally from Pretoria, has been arrested in Queensland, Australia, for allegedly murdering his son.
Australian publications are reporting that Reinhardt “Ryan” Bosch, 33, and his German partner, Noemi Kondacs, 22, appeared via video link in the Brisbane magistrate's court on Friday after they were each charged with one count of murder and another of torture.
Bosch faces an additional charge of assaulting their son, Rhuan Immanuel, for the entirety of his life.
On November 3 detectives from the Inner West Child Protection and Investigation Unit (CPIU) and the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) said they were investigating the suspicious death of an infant.
“Police were called at approximately 6.45am to a Mount Samson Road address, where the 7-month-old boy was located deceased. A crime scene has been declared and Operation Uniform Salwood established to investigate the circumstances of the boy’s death,” they said.
The police said a 33-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman known to the child are in custody and assisting police.
The couple is expected back in court on December 5.
This is a developing story.
