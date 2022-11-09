Sarah Baartman committee to tackle gender-based and gang violence
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 09 November 2022
High levels of gender-based and gang violence will be the top issue to tackle for the Sarah Baartman District Municipality Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM) committee elected in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
Mayor Deon de Vos said while it was commendable that many events had been organised in the district against the issues, the violent social ills had become commonplace and needed to end...
