HeraldLIVE
Recovery of body at Bloukrans suspended due to wind
Image: Supplied
The search-and-rescue team trying to retrieve a body below the Bloukrans Bridge in Tsitsikamma had to pull back on Wednesday due to severe weather conditions.
The operation was launched on Tuesday morning after Storms River police received a report about a motorbike abandoned in the bush near the bridge on Monday, arousing suspicion and concern as to the whereabouts of the rider.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a search was immediately activated and police using binoculars had spotted something colourful in the bush beneath the bridge.
Image: Supplied
“Early on Tuesday morning, the Gqeberha K9 Search and Rescue unit, the SA Police Service diving unit, metro emergency medical services [Gqeberha and Sarah Baartman] and SAPS Storms River members were deployed to the bridge.
“The search-and-rescue team managed to abseil to a certain level where they could confirm their suspicion that there was a body in the bushes below.
“Attempts to abseil to the bottom from the 216m bridge were challenging and the mission was temporarily aborted pending air support.”
She said the team had resumed their retrieval attempt on Wednesday, but then had to suspend it.
“The strong winds and rain are not conducive.
“The search-and-rescue team will resume their efforts tomorrow [Thursday].”
She said the identity of the biker was being withheld until the body had been retrieved and a formal identification had been done.
HeraldLIVE
