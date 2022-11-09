Police are searching for a New Brighton woman who was reported missing in September after she was last seen with her boyfriend in the Gqeberha township.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Wednesday New Brighton police were seeking the assistance of the community in tracing the woman.
“It is alleged that on July 4, Ntombekhaya Makwenkwe, 42, was seen by her sister at about 4.30pm when she left their house in Maduka Street.
“On the same day, she was seen with her boyfriend, Lumkile Zwelinjani, 45, in Skomolo Street.
“Since then, no-one has seen either of them.”
Police search for missing New Brighton couple
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
She said efforts to locate the boyfriend had proved futile.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have information about their whereabouts to contact Warrant Officer Reynold de Jager on 082-994-3574, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
