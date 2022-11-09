“Early on Tuesday morning, Gqeberha K9 search and rescue unit, the SA Police Service diving unit, Metro emergency medical services [Gqeberha and Sarah Baartman] and SAPS Stormsriver members were deployed to the bridge.
“The search and rescue team managed to abseil to a certain level where they could confirm their suspicion that there was the body of a person in the bushes below.
“Attempts to abseil to the bottom from the 216m bridge were challenging and the mission was temporarily aborted pending air support.
“The team will resume their retrieval attempt on Wednesday.”
She said the identity of the biker was being withheld until the body had been retrieved and a formal identification had been done.
Police rescue units deployed to retrieve body under Bloukrans Bridge
Gqeberha's K9 search and rescue unit will continue their attempts on Wednesday to reach a body beneath Bloukrans Bridge in Tsitsikamma after a motorbike was found seemingly abandoned in the area on Monday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Stormsriver police were alerted on Monday afternoon to a motorbike parked in bushes near the bridge, and suspicions were aroused.
“Immediately a search was conducted to locate the owner of the bike,” Naidu said.
She said with the use of binoculars police had spotted something colourful in the bushes below the bridge.
