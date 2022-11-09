Perseverance pays off for Nelson Mandela Bay Mr SA pageant contender
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 09 November 2022
The son of a former Gqeberha domestic worker and fruit vendor has been selected to represent Nelson Mandela Bay in the finals of the Mr SA pageant after clinching a spot in the top 10.
Jabulani Mathebula, 38, is no stranger to the Mr SA stage as his journey in the 2021 instalment ended in the top 20...
Perseverance pays off for Nelson Mandela Bay Mr SA pageant contender
The son of a former Gqeberha domestic worker and fruit vendor has been selected to represent Nelson Mandela Bay in the finals of the Mr SA pageant after clinching a spot in the top 10.
Jabulani Mathebula, 38, is no stranger to the Mr SA stage as his journey in the 2021 instalment ended in the top 20...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics