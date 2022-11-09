New navy chief set to roll with budgetary punches
Gqeberha-born Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese says ‘continuous reprioritisation’ will allow forces to maintain watch over SA seas
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 09 November 2022
New SA Navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese believes that despite SA’s armed forces facing funding constraints, the navy is still poised to execute its mandate.
New Brighton-born Lobese was responding to questions in the wake of his appointment as the new chief of the navy last week...
New navy chief set to roll with budgetary punches
Gqeberha-born Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese says ‘continuous reprioritisation’ will allow forces to maintain watch over SA seas
New SA Navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese believes that despite SA’s armed forces facing funding constraints, the navy is still poised to execute its mandate.
New Brighton-born Lobese was responding to questions in the wake of his appointment as the new chief of the navy last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics