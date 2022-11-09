An Eastern Cape mother has been arrested after her four children's bodies were discovered. They were killed with a sledgehammer.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murders in rural Mhlabubomvu, Engcobo, Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old woman was found in a rondavel with the deceased, aged between two and 11.
“A preliminary investigation reveals they had been assaulted by their mother with a sledgehammer,” Kinana said.
TimesLIVE
Mother arrested after 'killing four children with sledgehammer'
Image: Alan Eason
An Eastern Cape mother has been arrested after her four children's bodies were discovered. They were killed with a sledgehammer.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murders in rural Mhlabubomvu, Engcobo, Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old woman was found in a rondavel with the deceased, aged between two and 11.
“A preliminary investigation reveals they had been assaulted by their mother with a sledgehammer,” Kinana said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics