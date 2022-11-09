×

News

Mother arrested after 'killing four children with sledgehammer'

By TimesLIVE - 09 November 2022
The children were aged between two and 11.

Image: Alan Eason

An Eastern Cape mother has been arrested after her four children's bodies were discovered. They were killed with a sledgehammer. 

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murders in rural Mhlabubomvu, Engcobo, Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old woman was found in a rondavel with the deceased, aged between two and 11.

“A preliminary investigation reveals they had been assaulted by their mother with a sledgehammer,” Kinana said.

