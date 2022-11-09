EFF Gauteng chairperson and caucus leader in Ekurhuleni Nkululeko Dunga withdrew from the race after the ANC nominated its deputy regional chairperson Jongizizwe Dlabathi for the position
Explaining his decision, Dunga said the EFF was not obsessed with power.
“We looked at the conditions and remember the EFF is not obsessed with power or what power can give credence to. What we are obsessed about is that there must be a constitution of government, a government of majority and a government that will deliver effective services to our people,” he told media.
The DA said the ANC and their “cronies” again failed to agree among themselves.
“This poor attempt at political point-scoring has failed and now the multiparty government can continue the work it is doing to fix what the ANC broke.
“These political shenanigans have come at a cost. A financial cost and a cost in service delivery. Putting an entire metro on pause while backroom deals are done leaves residents neglected and uncertain as to what will happen next. Now that the ANC and its proxy parties are finished playing, we will get back to working for the residents of this city.”
TimesLIVE
Masina says he does not feel betrayed by EFF’s decision to vote with the DA
Reporter
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina has reacted to the reinstatement of DA mayor Tania Campbell, saying he does not feel betrayed by the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA.
Campbell was re-elected on Tuesday after an extraordinary council meeting.
The metro had been without a mayor for more than two weeks after Campbell’s removal through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence in October.
“We didn't reach an agreement and we are not bitter. We are not members of [the] EFF and they are not members of the ANC. We are coming out stronger and ready to do our work in the opposition benches,” Masina told the media.
“We will work with the mayor and continue to expose the wrong things as you saw with the riots in Thembisa.”
TimesLIVE
