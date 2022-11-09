‘Mandela coin’ spin fails poacher’s son
Blignault Jnr set to lose home after judge dismisses story
By Devon Koen - 09 November 2022
With a judge not buying the story that the son of a convicted perlemoen poacher was able to buy a house in cash through the sale of a Mandela coin, Morne Blignault Jnr may have to kiss his family home goodbye.
On Tuesday, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) was granted a confiscation order totalling R1.8m for the Kragga Kamma house and a property in Sydenham belonging to jailed perlemoen kingpin Morne Blignault...
