Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said it had been claimed that the fatal accident took place in Vosloorus.
“Consequently an insurance claim was registered, leading to a payout of just more than R1.7m,” Ramovha said.
He said the couple had quietly left Gauteng for KwaZulu-Natal after receiving the windfall.
“They eventually settled in Knysna.”
According to him, they were living in Rawson Street.
In 2020, Old Mutual was tipped off about the possibility that they had been scammed as Smith was apparently still very much alive.
After an internal probe, a fraud docket was registered in October 2020, and assigned to the Hawks’ serious commercial crimes unit for investigation.
The team traced the couple to Knysna, leading to their arrest on Tuesday on a court order, Ramovha said.
On searching their house, two unlicensed firearms had allegedly been recovered, Ramovha said.
“A case of unlawful possession of firearms has now been included.
“The couple will be transferred to a Gauteng court to face the initial charge of fraud next week.”
HeraldLIVE
Man accused of faking death in 1999 arrested
Image: SUPPLIED
A man accused of faking his death in 1999, and his wife who allegedly helped him, appeared on Wednesday in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court, where their case was transferred to Gauteng.
Robbie Smith, 67, who went by the alias “Chris Boshoff” and his wife, Alice, 59, were living in Benoni when they allegedly scammed Old Mutual Insurance out of more than R1.7m by pretending Smith had died in a car crash.
They were arrested on a charge of insurance fraud, among other things.
For years they have allegedly been hiding out in Knysna, where Smith — using the name Chris Boshoff — owned Knysna Auto Repairs, where his wife was employed to do their admin.
Image: SUPPLIED
Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said it had been claimed that the fatal accident took place in Vosloorus.
“Consequently an insurance claim was registered, leading to a payout of just more than R1.7m,” Ramovha said.
He said the couple had quietly left Gauteng for KwaZulu-Natal after receiving the windfall.
“They eventually settled in Knysna.”
According to him, they were living in Rawson Street.
In 2020, Old Mutual was tipped off about the possibility that they had been scammed as Smith was apparently still very much alive.
After an internal probe, a fraud docket was registered in October 2020, and assigned to the Hawks’ serious commercial crimes unit for investigation.
The team traced the couple to Knysna, leading to their arrest on Tuesday on a court order, Ramovha said.
On searching their house, two unlicensed firearms had allegedly been recovered, Ramovha said.
“A case of unlawful possession of firearms has now been included.
“The couple will be transferred to a Gauteng court to face the initial charge of fraud next week.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics