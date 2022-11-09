Humansdorp prosecutor hits back at employer after arrest
Premium
By Devon Koen - 09 November 2022
Shocked by the way she was arrested and frog-marched to the court where she works, an Eastern Cape prosecutor, charged for allegedly failing to report a sex crime against a child, has hit back at her own colleagues.
Speaking through her lawyer on Tuesday, Humansdorp district court prosecutor Vicky Rossouw denied any wrongdoing...
