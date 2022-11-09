From truck driver to baker, sky’s the limit
Whether she's delivering diesel or making bread, single mom chases big dreams
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 09 November 2022
When she started her first job in the kitchen at the age of 20, Faith Madzokere had no idea that she would be directed off the beaten track into the male-dominated transportation industry as a long-distance truck driver.
From when she started driving in 2018 until she was laid off during the lockdown in 2020, Madzokere took 15 trips delivering diesel between SA and the Republic of Congo — something the single mother of two young boys is very proud of...
From truck driver to baker, sky’s the limit
Whether she's delivering diesel or making bread, single mom chases big dreams
When she started her first job in the kitchen at the age of 20, Faith Madzokere had no idea that she would be directed off the beaten track into the male-dominated transportation industry as a long-distance truck driver.
From when she started driving in 2018 until she was laid off during the lockdown in 2020, Madzokere took 15 trips delivering diesel between SA and the Republic of Congo — something the single mother of two young boys is very proud of...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics