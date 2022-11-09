Five accused of killing nine KwaNobuhle men abandon bail
By Yolanda Palezweni - 09 November 2022
The five men accused of killing nine KwaNobuhle residents in a mass shooting abandoned their bid for bail on Wednesday.
Luvuyo Madela, 29, Nkosinathi Zonke, 30, Ludwe Djantjies, 29, Smiselo Lukwe, 26, and Siyabulela Ndamase, 34, lined the dock in the magistrate’s court in Kariega, which was surrounded by a heavy police presence...
Five accused of killing nine KwaNobuhle men abandon bail
The five men accused of killing nine KwaNobuhle residents in a mass shooting abandoned their bid for bail on Wednesday.
Luvuyo Madela, 29, Nkosinathi Zonke, 30, Ludwe Djantjies, 29, Smiselo Lukwe, 26, and Siyabulela Ndamase, 34, lined the dock in the magistrate’s court in Kariega, which was surrounded by a heavy police presence...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics