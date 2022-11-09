Eastern Cape pupil dropout numbers ‘far more complex’
By Tshepiso Mametela - 09 November 2022
Education officials in the province say the pupil dropout numbers released recently are not a true reflection.
According to them, the crisis in the Eastern Cape is far more complex...
Eastern Cape pupil dropout numbers ‘far more complex’
Education officials in the province say the pupil dropout numbers released recently are not a true reflection.
According to them, the crisis in the Eastern Cape is far more complex...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics