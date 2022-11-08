×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Zwide school plagued by illegal dumping

Plea to fence off area or build park in front of Mnqophiso Primary which has been battling with piles of rubbish for years

By Yolanda Palezweni - 08 November 2022

Staff at Mnqophiso Primary School have pleaded with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to build a park or fence a piece of land in front of the school to stop illegal dumping — including the discarding of animal remains.

The request was made on Tuesday when the public health department cleaned up the land used as an illegal dumpsite in Zwide...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read