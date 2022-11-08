Zwide school plagued by illegal dumping
Plea to fence off area or build park in front of Mnqophiso Primary which has been battling with piles of rubbish for years
By Yolanda Palezweni - 08 November 2022
Staff at Mnqophiso Primary School have pleaded with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to build a park or fence a piece of land in front of the school to stop illegal dumping — including the discarding of animal remains.
The request was made on Tuesday when the public health department cleaned up the land used as an illegal dumpsite in Zwide...
Zwide school plagued by illegal dumping
Plea to fence off area or build park in front of Mnqophiso Primary which has been battling with piles of rubbish for years
Staff at Mnqophiso Primary School have pleaded with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to build a park or fence a piece of land in front of the school to stop illegal dumping — including the discarding of animal remains.
The request was made on Tuesday when the public health department cleaned up the land used as an illegal dumpsite in Zwide...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics