Two on trial for murder and robbery of ADT officer
By Devon Koen - 08 November 2022
The two men accused of the murder of an ADT security officer, who was killed in front of his mother before being robbed of his firearm, cellphone and company vehicle, are standing trial in the high court in Gqeberha.
Last week, Buhle Mbolo, 27, and Mpumelelo Nhele, 28, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts each of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice...
