A man was shot dead by a security official after allegedly breaking into a South End flat, vandalising it and setting the Gladstone Road property on fire on Monday evening.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 5:45pm Humewood police were alerted to the incident.
“On arrival police found the body of an unidentified male lying outside,” Naidu said.
She said the unidentified person managed to gain entry to the flat and started to vandalise it.
“The suspect started throwing stuff out of the flat and also set it alight,” she said.
When a private security company and the owner of the flat arrived the suspect allegedly jumped through the window and landed on the ground where he picked up a shard of glass and lunged towards one of the security officials, Naidu said.
“He was shot, fatally wounded by the official.”
Naidu said cases of arson and housebreaking have been registered against the still unidentified dead man while an inquest has been opened in respect of his death.
HeraldLIVE
Security official shoots man dead after alleged break in
Image: Supplied
