News

Renaming of Fort Beaufort on cards for 2023?

By Tshepiso Mametela - 08 November 2022

Another Eastern Cape town is set to undergo a name change, with residents of Fort Beaufort potentially welcoming visitors to Kwa Maqoma in the new year.

If approved, sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa is expected to officially announce the new name in early 2023...

