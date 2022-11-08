Renaming of Fort Beaufort on cards for 2023?
By Tshepiso Mametela - 08 November 2022
Another Eastern Cape town is set to undergo a name change, with residents of Fort Beaufort potentially welcoming visitors to Kwa Maqoma in the new year.
If approved, sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa is expected to officially announce the new name in early 2023...
Renaming of Fort Beaufort on cards for 2023?
Another Eastern Cape town is set to undergo a name change, with residents of Fort Beaufort potentially welcoming visitors to Kwa Maqoma in the new year.
If approved, sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa is expected to officially announce the new name in early 2023...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics