Prosecutor charged in Jeffreys Bay incest case
Humansdorp court official Vicky Rossouw accused of failing to report alleged sexual abuse of child by her father, half-brother
By Devon Koen - 08 November 2022
In a shock twist to the sordid Paradise Beach rape case involving a father, his daughter and her half-brother, a prosecutor has been arrested for allegedly failing to report the suspected crimes.
Humansdorp district court prosecutor Vicky Rossouw was arrested on Monday after it emerged she allegedly knew what had happened to the now 17-year old girl, but did nothing about it...
