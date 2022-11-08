×

Outrage over plumbing business ‘eyesore’

It’s affecting our property values and disturbing the peace, say irate Prospect Road residents

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 08 November 2022

Industrial plant equipment and oversized advertising signage have become an eyesore for Prospect Road, Walmer, residents who claim their neighbour, Biggs Plumbers and Electrical, is flouting municipal bylaws and disturbing the peace in the scenic suburb.

A container stacked higher than the fence and trucks parked all the way to the verge of the road are just some of the reasons residents are fed up, claiming the unsightly premises will also affect their property values ...

