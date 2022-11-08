×

News

Mpumalanga protest death toll rises to two, as woman's body found at burnt store

08 November 2022
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Police discovered the body of a woman burnt beyond recognition in one of the looted and burnt stores.
Image: SAPS

The body of a woman was discovered in one of the shops torched when residents embarked on a violent protest in KwaGuqa in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the body was burnt beyond recognition. 

This brings the death toll to two after another woman succumbed to her injuries when she was shot at Vosman near Emalahleni.

Residents protested on Monday after power blackouts in the area. Roads were barricaded with stones and burning tyres.

Mohlala said police have heightened visibility in the area.

“The situation is no longer tense,” he said at midday on Tuesday.

“The N4 road was cleared after being blockaded last night. Police remain in the area and motorists are urged to drive with caution along the N4 as well as on other roads nearby.

“A case of public violence has been opened. Two people were arrested,” said Mohlala.

TimesLIVE

