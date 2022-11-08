×

News

Man in blue recognised as man of the people

Bay’s Warrant Officer Bongani Siyona named one of SA’s best public servants

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 08 November 2022

Recognised as one of SA’s best public servants, Nelson Mandela Bay Warrant Officer Bongani Siyona attributed his award to his father, from whom he said he had inherited his giving nature.

Siyona received the accolade at the annual Integrity Icon Awards run by the Accountability Lab SA in Johannesburg on November 4...

