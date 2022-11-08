Man in blue recognised as man of the people
Bay’s Warrant Officer Bongani Siyona named one of SA’s best public servants
Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 08 November 2022
Recognised as one of SA’s best public servants, Nelson Mandela Bay Warrant Officer Bongani Siyona attributed his award to his father, from whom he said he had inherited his giving nature.
Siyona received the accolade at the annual Integrity Icon Awards run by the Accountability Lab SA in Johannesburg on November 4...
Man in blue recognised as man of the people
Bay’s Warrant Officer Bongani Siyona named one of SA’s best public servants
Recognised as one of SA’s best public servants, Nelson Mandela Bay Warrant Officer Bongani Siyona attributed his award to his father, from whom he said he had inherited his giving nature.
Siyona received the accolade at the annual Integrity Icon Awards run by the Accountability Lab SA in Johannesburg on November 4...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics