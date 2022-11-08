×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha transplant survivor to compete in Australia

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 08 November 2022

From being bullied at school to spending six years awaiting the kidney that would drastically change his life, a Gqeberha athlete and humanitarian overcame the odds and is now set to represent SA at the World Transplant Games in Australia in 2023.

Dean Arnolds qualified during the 14th National Transplant Games held in the city in July. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read