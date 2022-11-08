Gqeberha transplant survivor to compete in Australia
By Zamandulo Malonde - 08 November 2022
From being bullied at school to spending six years awaiting the kidney that would drastically change his life, a Gqeberha athlete and humanitarian overcame the odds and is now set to represent SA at the World Transplant Games in Australia in 2023.
Dean Arnolds qualified during the 14th National Transplant Games held in the city in July. ..
