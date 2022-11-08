The court was expecting to hear plea explanations from the accused when one accused, Blessing Singwane, who changed legal representation, requested further particulars from the state.
Speaking outside court, Bongo said: “Because this investigation started in 2012, it wouldn’t be a difficult thing for the state to give that documentation. We will come back to the court again on November 16. I hope we will find a lasting solution.
“There are court processes we need to respect, but we would have loved for the state to move faster.
Former minister Bongani Bongo’s trial delayed
Reporter
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Former state security minister Bongani Bongo has expressed frustration about the delay in the trial relating to his alleged involvement in two dubious land sales.
Bongo and 11 others appeared briefly at the Mbombela commercial crimes court on Tuesday. The matter was postponed to November 16 and their bail was extended.
“We are patient. It will come to an end. I’m on public record about what has happened. The plea is not guilty.”
Bongo and the other accused are facing 69 counts of fraud, theft, corruption, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.
The Sunday Times reported the charges relate to a farm outside Ermelo in Mpumalanga that was bought for R10.5m and sold to the government a few minutes later for R36m. A second land deal in eEmalahleni, using the same modus operandi, saw a farm bought for R15m and sold to the human settlements department for R37.5m, also allegedly shortly thereafter.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
The land deals were raised with the municipality and later reported to the public protector. Bongo was arrested in 2020.
The accused are Bongo, his former wife Sandile Nkosi and his brother Sipho, Singwane, Robert Burwise, Patrick Donald Chirwa, Harrington Sizwakhendaba Dhlamini, David Boy Dube, Vusi Willem Magagula, Bongani Louis Henry Sibiya, Elmon Lawrence Mdaka and Sibongile Mercy Mdaka.
TimesLIVE
