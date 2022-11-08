×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Five appear for theft of copper cables worth R2m

Men accused of hijacking truck also face charges of murder and unlawful possession of radio jamming devices

Premium
By Devon Koen - 08 November 2022

Accused of hijacking a truck carrying copper cables worth R2m, and hiring a forklift to offload their loot, five men allegedly caught in the act appeared in court on Tuesday on charges including robbery, murder and unlawful possession of radio jamming devices.

They were caught out when they were unable to operate the forklift and asked someone from the company to assist...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read