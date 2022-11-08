Five appear for theft of copper cables worth R2m
Men accused of hijacking truck also face charges of murder and unlawful possession of radio jamming devices
By Devon Koen - 08 November 2022
Accused of hijacking a truck carrying copper cables worth R2m, and hiring a forklift to offload their loot, five men allegedly caught in the act appeared in court on Tuesday on charges including robbery, murder and unlawful possession of radio jamming devices.
They were caught out when they were unable to operate the forklift and asked someone from the company to assist...
