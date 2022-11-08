Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 9am on Tuesday.
This is until further notice, Eskom said.
“This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit and a delay in returning to service another Duvha unit.”
Eskom had anticipated being able to limit load-shedding to the evening cycle this week.
Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups:
Eskom enforces power cuts from 9am
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 9am on Tuesday.
This is until further notice, Eskom said.
“This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit and a delay in returning to service another Duvha unit.”
Eskom had anticipated being able to limit load-shedding to the evening cycle this week.
Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics