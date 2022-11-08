×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eskom enforces power cuts from 9am

By TimesLIVE - 08 November 2022
Load-shedding will be implemented through the day on Tuesday. File photo.
Load-shedding will be implemented through the day on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 9am on Tuesday.

This is until further notice, Eskom said.

“This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit and a delay in returning to service another Duvha unit.”

Eskom had anticipated being able to limit load-shedding to the evening cycle this week.

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups:

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read