Convenience store robbers sentenced to a collective 135 years in prison

08 November 2022
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Seven men who robbed several convenience stores in Pretoria in between September and November 2018 have been sentenced to a collective 135 years in prison. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The high court in Pretoria on Monday sentenced seven men, who robbed convenience stores in Pretoria, to a collective 135 years in prison after convicting them of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and possession of an unlawful firearm.

The sentences imposed on Advice Shaku, Thibetso Phale Mashabela, Fix Lebotsa, Thapelo Mphahlele, Tebatso Mangope, Mathews Sithole and Cyril Sekele, ranged from 15 to 25 years.

Mashabela was further convicted of possession of ammunition.

“The men used the same modus operandi to rob the stores where they would enter a store and pretend to buy and then rob it. They committed these offences from September 26 to November 28 2018, until they were arrested in Mamelodi after their last robbery,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on Monday.

She said the men robbed six Engen filling stations, two Total filling stations, a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet, a Debonair Pizza outlet as well as one Sasol, Shell, Caltex, and MBT filling stations. 

Mahanjana said Sithole and Sekele were remandedafter they were convicted on August 4. The rest of the accused had been in custody since their arrest in 2018.

