With about 100 exhibitors and a beautiful country-style venue, the annual Christmas in the Home market is set to make Christmas shopping a breeze when it opens for trading on December 9.
The three-day gift and craft market will take place at Slipperfields Events and Conference Venue — a 15-minute drive from Gqeberha.
According to event co-ordinator Elsje Smuts of Trueblue Communication and Events, this year’s event will have an upmarket country feel.
Besides the wonderful selection of beautifully curated stalls, there will be plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained.
On offer will be delicious food, gin, wine tastings and live music as families picnic on the lawn.
“This year’s Christmas in the Home will be an experience for the whole family, while keeping the focus on showcasing high-end handcrafted goods by South African artisans and entrepreneurs — the kind of items you wouldn’t ordinarily find in a store,” Smuts said.
She said her organising team had worked hard to create an inspiring and creative environment for people to do their shopping away from the hustle and bustle of shopping malls.
The venue also offers laid-back outdoor space where dad can relax while mom is shopping up a storm.
The market will trade between 9am and 6pm on Friday December 9, and from 9am to 4pm on the Saturday and Sunday.
Entrance is R20 a person. Children younger than 12 enter for free.
For more information, visit www.truebluecommunication.co.za or find Christmas in the Home on Facebook and Instagram.
Alternatively, phone Smuts on 082-873-7663 or email elsje@truebluecommunication.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Christmas shopping with a magical twist
Image: SUPPLIED
With about 100 exhibitors and a beautiful country-style venue, the annual Christmas in the Home market is set to make Christmas shopping a breeze when it opens for trading on December 9.
The three-day gift and craft market will take place at Slipperfields Events and Conference Venue — a 15-minute drive from Gqeberha.
According to event co-ordinator Elsje Smuts of Trueblue Communication and Events, this year’s event will have an upmarket country feel.
Besides the wonderful selection of beautifully curated stalls, there will be plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained.
On offer will be delicious food, gin, wine tastings and live music as families picnic on the lawn.
“This year’s Christmas in the Home will be an experience for the whole family, while keeping the focus on showcasing high-end handcrafted goods by South African artisans and entrepreneurs — the kind of items you wouldn’t ordinarily find in a store,” Smuts said.
She said her organising team had worked hard to create an inspiring and creative environment for people to do their shopping away from the hustle and bustle of shopping malls.
The venue also offers laid-back outdoor space where dad can relax while mom is shopping up a storm.
The market will trade between 9am and 6pm on Friday December 9, and from 9am to 4pm on the Saturday and Sunday.
Entrance is R20 a person. Children younger than 12 enter for free.
For more information, visit www.truebluecommunication.co.za or find Christmas in the Home on Facebook and Instagram.
Alternatively, phone Smuts on 082-873-7663 or email elsje@truebluecommunication.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics