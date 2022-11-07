×

Sundays River DA councillor Daries dies

By Andisa Bonani - 07 November 2022

The DA has been dealt another blow with the death of Sundays River Valley municipality proportional representative councillor Bassier Daries.

Daries, 58, died on Monday morning after a short illness and will be buried on Wednesday ...

