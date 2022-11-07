×

Six slain in New Brighton bloodbath

Neighbour greeted by horrific scenes at house after hearing gunshots earlier

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 November 2022

When a New Brighton resident went to check on his neighbour after hearing gunshots at the house the night before, he did not expect the horrific scene that he walked into.

Six bloodied bodies lay scattered in the Ramba Street house...

