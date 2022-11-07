Six slain in New Brighton bloodbath
Neighbour greeted by horrific scenes at house after hearing gunshots earlier
Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 November 2022
When a New Brighton resident went to check on his neighbour after hearing gunshots at the house the night before, he did not expect the horrific scene that he walked into.
Six bloodied bodies lay scattered in the Ramba Street house...
Six slain in New Brighton bloodbath
Neighbour greeted by horrific scenes at house after hearing gunshots earlier
When a New Brighton resident went to check on his neighbour after hearing gunshots at the house the night before, he did not expect the horrific scene that he walked into.
Six bloodied bodies lay scattered in the Ramba Street house...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics