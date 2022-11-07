Prosecutor arrested and charged for failing to report a sexual offence

A regional court control prosecutor at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court has been arrested and charged with failing to report knowledge of a sex crime.
Vicky Rossouw, 54, from Jeffreys Bay, was arrested on Monday and charged with contravention of Section 54(1)(a) of the Sexual Offences Act, 32 of 2007, which provides that a person who knows that a sexual offence has been committed against a child, must report it to the police.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the state alleged that Rossouw had knowledge that an offence of rape, incest and sexual assault was committed against a child, but failed to immediately report it to the police.
"[Rossouw] was released on warning and the matter was postponed for further investigations.
“The NPA views this case in a very serious light and has commenced internal labour relations processes against [Rossouw].
“The enrolment of this case against one of our own is a clear indication that if there is enough evidence of a commission of a crime against anyone, the NPA will prosecute without fear, favour or prejudice,” Tyali said.
Rossouw was the initial prosecutor in the bail application of a Paradise Beach man and his stepson.
The two were arrested and charged with various sexual offences committed against the man’s daughter including incest, rape and sexual assault.
It is believed Rossouw knew about the offences before the men were arrested.
She is expected back in court on November 28.
