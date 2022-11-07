LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k

He said other clubs would be wise not to extend credit to these chronic defaulters.
A Cape Town entertainment venue is naming and shaming customers who have run up huge tabs, in a bid to recoup money due to it so it can pay suppliers, staff, municipal expenses and artists.
A warning on social media at the weekend to its errant clients prompted some to come forward to settle their bills, while others are calling to make payment arrangements, a Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge manager told TimesLIVE. This as the venue started publishing the faces of its “most wanted” on social media.
Those who have not yet paid up have been given an extension until Wednesday.
The manager, who asked not to be named, said they had reached a point of desperation because some customers owed them for six months or longer.
“This is a business we are running and people owe us money — how do you expect the business to operate?” he asked.
“It’s the big guys, they want to show off. They drive expensive cars. They want to show people that they have money but they can’t pay their bills.”
He said other clubs would be wise not to extend credit to these chronic defaulters.
“We are warning others so they know what is going on, so that they don’t fall into the same trap.”
Of the “most wanted” customers, one owes R224,000 while others owe amounts of about R150,000, R110,000 and R90,000.
“We have been following up on the bills, calling and asking them to pay and getting only empty promises.
“[The total] I can’t even mention, it is a lot of money.
“It has affected the business because at the end of the day I have to pay staff, and right now the club is being renovated,” he said, adding the company doing the renovations is expecting payments. “We also need to pay taxes and services. That’s a lot going on.”
The club thanked those who have in the past day paid their tabs in full, paid a portion of the debt or who have reached out to make arrangements.
Those who have not settled their bills by Wednesday have been warned to face the consequences, which include naming and shaming.
In its notice on Twitter, the club said: “We have many expenses and responsibilities and your failure to make payment has affected our business and many families. We have a duty to pay suppliers, staff, artists, talents, agents, attorneys, the city of Cape Town, government and contractors. They too have expenses and responsibilities. Same with the people they need to pay too.”
