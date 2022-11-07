Karoo mom and daughter turn plastic trash into décor treasure
Premium
By Gillian McAinsh - 07 November 2022
A Karoo mother and daughter have teamed up to create unique handmade accessories and décor from plastic waste.
Tessa O’Halloran, 25, and her mother, Helen, started Plasticity in 2017 to give new life to rubbish...
Karoo mom and daughter turn plastic trash into décor treasure
A Karoo mother and daughter have teamed up to create unique handmade accessories and décor from plastic waste.
Tessa O’Halloran, 25, and her mother, Helen, started Plasticity in 2017 to give new life to rubbish...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics